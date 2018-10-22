LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - State and federal entomologists are tracking the spread of a tiny invasive insect that feeds on fir forests.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Idaho Department of Lands says the balsam woolly adelgid has the ability to rearrange the species composition of Northwestern forests, and it's already been found in northern Idaho.

The wingless insect is from Europe and was first introduced to North America in the early 20th century. With no native predators, the bug has flourished.

Tom Eckberg with the Idaho Department of Lands at Coeur d'Alene says the bugs can quickly kill any member of the true fir family by sucking out the sap and injecting toxic saliva, which causes the wood to grow abnormally.

Entomologists are working to help foresters understand which areas may be at greatest risk for infestation. The surveys can also inform their decisions about future forest management.

© 2018 KTVB