BOISE, Idaho — Anglers might need to check how much time off they have.



Idaho Fish and Game stocked about 1,800 catfish in four ponds in eastern Idaho.



Fish and Game says it added the catfish because the warm temperatures make trout lazy during the summer and less likely to feed aggressively.



On the other hand, catfish thrive in warmer waters.



But if you want to catch a catfish, Fish and Game stocked lakes near Idaho Falls and Rexburg.



If you make the trip, here's a tip: Fish and Game says change things up a bit by fishing on lake bottoms and you should be able to hook plenty of catfish.



Fisheries manager Brett High says "a hook, sinker, and a worm are all you should need to get into catfish.”



He says he likes "to let them chew on it for a little bit before setting the hook to make sure they are committed."



Four locations in the Upper Snake were stocked with catfish on July 24:



Becker Pond, 300 catfish

Riverside Pond, 300 catfish

Jim Moore Pond, 900 catfish

Rexburg Nature Park, 300 catfish

