Fire restrictions ordered for southern, central Idaho

With the threat of wildfire danger high in many areas, state and federal land management agencies have implemented fire restrictions.

JEROME, Idaho — The threat of wildfire danger remains high across large areas of southern and central Idaho.

Because the danger continues to increase, state and federal land management agencies have implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions on lands within south central Idaho on Thursday, August 20.

Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated areas.

Stage 1 fire restrictions will be in place on federal, state and private forest and rangelands, roads, and trails, situated in Blaine, Camas, and Custer counties.



These restrictions are being implemented by the Sawtooth National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, and the Idaho Department of Lands.



Under the Stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 fire restrictions:

• Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

• Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

• All land within a city boundary is exempted.



With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep visitors to public lands safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires.