Fire crews worked through the night to fight a wildfire burning in the Payette National Forest about three miles southwest of Burgdorf.

The Nethker Fire, which has burned about 100 acres, started about 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Officials say they suspect a lightning strike started the fire.

Ten air tankers, nine engines, five helicopters and eight crews are currently assigned to the fire.

Monday's hot weather forecast could complicate firefighting efforts or lead to new starts.

"A heavy presence of firefighting resources will be on-scene today, with additional resources arriving throughout the day," the Payette National Forest said. "This is a full suppression fire with the intent to control the fire as quickly as possible."

The Jeanette Campground and nearby campsites were evacuated and Burgdorf residents were evacuated as well. The fire is west of Warren Wagon Road and the road is still open.

Burgdorf is about 30 miles north of McCall. The popular Burgdorf Hot Springs announced Monday morning they will be closed "until further notice" due to the fire.