Fire breaks out at north-central Idaho lumber mill

The Idaho State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation of what started a fire at the Clearwater Forest Industries Mill just south of Kooskia.

KOOSKIA, Idaho — Firefighters worked well into the night Tuesday to extinguish flames at a north-central Idaho lumber mill.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that one building is a total loss, but the rest of the mill is still intact and undamaged.

Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho County Dispatch got a call that the boiler room at the CFI mill was fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including crews from Kooskia, BPC, Grangeville, Kamiah, Orofino, Harpster, and Ridge Runner.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries to report.