Experts say Idaho population is on a potential downward trend

An interesting phenomenon happening is the reliance on people moving back to Idaho and starting families to maintain a demographic balance.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Historically, those who graduate from high school in Kootenai County and go out into the world to pursue higher education and careers often find themselves returning to their hometowns to raise families in North Idaho.

With the way the economy and demographic shifts are going, that may not be the case anymore.

"It's good and bad, depending on how you want to look at it," Sam Wolkenhauer, economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, said Monday while speaking at a meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School District Long Range Planning Committee.

Many millennials — now in their late 20s and 30s — left to other states, but have not yet fully returned.

"We're light on millennials, but we ended up heavier on Gen X because they moved to Idaho to raise their families," Wolkenhauer said. "It's good that this is a state people want to raise families in, but we would like to have not lost the millennials at the same time."

