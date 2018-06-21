COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- A North Idaho family mourning the loss of a family member is taking some comfort knowing that the man’s beloved dog never left his side during his death.

Over the weekend, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported that search and rescue crews had located the body of Lyle Anderson, 86, in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest. Anderson, who had been reported missing on June 10th, was found over a mile away from his car in the Hayden Creek area. Family members said it was common for Anderson, who lived in Hayden, to take drives through the forest.

When crews came across Anderson’s body, they also found his dog Kiera by his side. The 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier had survived in the wilderness for a week.

"The vet said it was a miracle she survived,” said Michelle Anderson, the man’s daughter-in-law. Kiera was in surprisingly good health given the situation. Michelle said Kiera was dehydrated and had lost some weight, but was doing well as of Wednesday. “She's a very strong puppy,” she said.

The bond between Kiera and Anderson was a special one, Michelle said. The two had become especially close in recent years following the death of Anderson’s wife. "He may not have said it, but she was with him everywhere he went,” she said. Michelle added that the fact that Kiera stayed by Anderson’s side following his death showed how much he meant to her. "[Kiera] loved him dearly,” she said.

Michelle said that the veterinarian suspected that Kiera likely ate plants or insects to survive. There wasn’t any water near where she and Anderson were found, either.

Kiera will now live with Michelle and her husband at their Coeur d’Alene home.

