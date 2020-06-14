Dietrich woman dies in head-on crash near Shoshone

The woman's male passenger and the two children in the car were also hospitalized.

SHOSHONE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Dietrich woman died on Saturday evening south of Shoshone after a Caldwell man crashed head-on into the vehicle.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on Highway 93 at milepost 71.8, which is south of Shoshone.

The crash happened when 26-year-old Blake Dalton of Caldwell was driving northbound on the highway and crossed the center line and crashed his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado into a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by 29-year-old Mekala Bingham of Dietrich, officials said.

Dalton was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to ISP. Bingham died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Bingham's passenger, 33-year-old Hank Bingham of Dietrich was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Two children in her car were also hospitalized, police said. One was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and the other was transported to St. Lukes Magic Valley. Their current statuses are unknown at this time.

Police said all of them were wearing seat belts.