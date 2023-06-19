Police investigating death of motorcyclist in Clearwater County

Steven Raney was found dead by campers in the area of Morris Creek Road after he participated in the Elk River ATV Fun Run on Saturday, June 17.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a motorcyclist after he had been reported missing on Saturday, June 17.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, the motorcyclist, Steven Raney, was reported missing by his fiance, Natasha Mael, after he was overdue to return from the Elk River ATV Fun Run.

Police say Natasha described Steven as an experienced rider who knew the area well. She also noted that he was wearing a helmet during his ride. Deputies and Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the area to search for Steven Saturday evening, but could not find the rider.

The next morning, Steven was found dead by campers traveling in the area of Morris Creek Road. Deputies say his family and fiance have been notified.

At this time, Steven's death is being investigated as an accident.

