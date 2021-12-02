Delayed census data puts Idaho in redistricting time crunch

The data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional districts is delayed and that could upend Idaho's redistricting process.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Census Bureau data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional districts is delayed and that could upend Idaho's redistricting process.

Idaho state law requires the secretary of state to issue an order no sooner than June 1 the year after the census is completed to convene the state's bipartisan redistricting commission.

The commission then has 90 days to hold meetings, take public testimony from across the state and make its final report.

Boise State Public Radio reports the Census Bureau has warned states they won't receive the needed data until at least July 30. States historically get the data by March.

