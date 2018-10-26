IDAHO FALLS — Members of the deaf community are railing against a new mural in downtown Idaho Falls because the painting incorrectly uses American Sign Language.

The Post Register reports the mural - titled "Look and Listen" and commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho in partnership with the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation - is meant to depict four signs in American Sign Language but the signs were illustrated incorrectly.

The mural was meant to read "ask," ''understand," ''listen" and "look."

Freelance ASL interpreter Kimberly Swanson, of Pocatello, and others say the mural doesn't translate to ASL.

Downtown Development Corporation executive director Catherine Smith says there are currently no plans to alter the mural but that may change in the future.

The mural was done by local artist Kelly Sheridan who is not hearing impaired.

