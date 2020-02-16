Crash kills Idaho Transportation Department employee

He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.

The Idaho Transportation Department says one of its employees died as he worked along U.S. Highway 20 in southeast Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reports 56-year-old Mark Reinke was killed Thursday when his backhoe was struck from behind by a semi-tractor about 5 miles outside of Arco. The semi was traveling west.

The driver of the semi is identified as Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton.

Reinke was transported by ground ambulance to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, where he died from his injuries at around 7 a.m.

Reinke was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured.

Reinke began working for the Idaho Transportation Department last summer.

He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.