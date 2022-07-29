Twin Falls County man killed in crash north of Rupert

The man who died was hit by a pickup while riding a 4-wheel ATV. The other driver was examined for injuries at the scene.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a collision that killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minidoka County.

A 48-year-old man from Murtaugh died at the scene after being struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of 800 N and 100 W roads north of Rupert. According to ISP, he was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV north on 100 W and had failed to yield at the stop sign.

The ATV driver was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old man from Burley, was examined for injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner all responded to the scene, along with ISP.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

