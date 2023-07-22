Longtime Coeur d’Alene School District physical education teacher dies following a mountain biking accident

Clark Campbell was an avid outdoorsman and cyclist. He had a passion for staying active and passed that energy and knowledge along to the kids he taught.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Longtime Coeur d’Alene School District physical education teacher Clark Campbell dies following a mountain biking accident on Tuesday.

Coeur d’Alene Schools (CDA Schools) shared a post Saturday morning on their Facebook page sharing the sad news. In the post, they said Campbell, was a physical education teacher and member of the District 271 Family for 33 years.

According to the post, he died on Tuesday, July 18 in a mountain biking accident.

The CDA Schools also shared Campbell was 'An avid outdoorsman and cyclist, and he had a passion for staying active and passed that energy and knowledge along to the kids he taught.

"He brought a level of enthusiasm and commitment to seeing his students challenge themselves, grow, and succeed, which earned him the respect and affection of students, staff, and administrators alike. Clark was recognized by the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees as Teacher of the Month in February 2019," CDA Schools wrote in the post.

CDA Schools said Campbell started his career with the district in September 1990, teaching kids for 33 years at several elementary schools across the district. Clark had been teaching PE at Dalton and Hayden Meadows elementary schools for the past several years.

Campbell will be missed in the North Idaho community. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

"Clark was a loving husband and father of two daughters. He will be missed by so many inside our district and out. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Clark’s family, friends, and all who knew him," CDA Schools said in the post.

