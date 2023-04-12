Coeur d'Alene School Board trustees approve draft bathroom policy

The policies were drafted in the interest of protecting the privacy and safety of all students as well as in response to Idaho's new gender-specific bathroom law.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A draft policy regarding school restroom and changing facility access and overnight lodging will soon go out for public comment in the Coeur d'Alene School District.

Coeur d'Alene School Board trustees unanimously voted during a special meeting Tuesday to accept a draft of the policy presented by Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe with a few amendments made during workshop discussion as well as considerations made for a similar draft presented by Trustee Allie Anderton.

"I know there's a lot of interest in this policy," Board Chair Rebecca Smith said. "Based on our work here, as you can see, it very closely follows statute."

The policies were drafted in the interest of protecting the privacy and safety of all students as well as in response to Idaho's new gender-specific bathroom law Gov. Brad Little signed March 22. The law forbids students who identify as transgender from using multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations that don't align with their biological gender.

In the draft policy, it is stated reasonable accommodations may be made for students who are unwilling or unable to use a multi-occupancy restroom or changing facility designated for that person’s sex and located within any district building, or multi-occupancy sleeping quarters while attending a public school-sponsored activity; and provides a written request for reasonable accommodation to the district, signed by the student's parents/guardians.