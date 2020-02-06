Protesters gather outside of Coeur d'Alene WinCo

According to a WinCo Assistant General Manager, about 40-50 protesters have gathered outside the store.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Protesters have gathered outside of the WinCo Foods in Coeur d'Alene on Monday evening.

An assistant general manager at the store told KREM that he estimated there were 40-50 protesters in front of the store as of about 6:40 p.m. on Monday evening. He also said the protest has been peaceful so far and the store doesn't plan on boarding up the windows and doors at this time.

KREM has a crew en route to find out more on the protest. KREM hasn't confirmed the cause of the protest yet, but demonstrations have taken place across the country and in Spokane in the past few days in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, during an arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department. The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder.