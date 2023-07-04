Coeur d'Alene Police looking for missing girl

11-year-old Mia Shoaff was last seen earlier Tuesday. It is believed she left home on her bicycle.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is looking for a missing girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

Mia is described as 5' 04" tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has blond hair.

If you have seen Mia or know about her whereabouts, contact the CDAPD at (208)-769-2320.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

