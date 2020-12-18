Coeur d'Alene officer goes viral for preventing package theft in TikTok video

The man who posted the video used the hashtag #thecopwhosavedchristmas.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A TikTok video of a Coeur d’Alene police officer helping a homeowner secure packages that were left on his front porch while he was gone is going viral.

The video shows Officer Amy Niska talking with a man over his Ring camera about the packages on his porch. Niska explained there had been package thefts in the area and wanted to let the man know. It turns out the man wasn’t at home and she agreed to secure the boxes in a different location.

“I’d rather see your stuff safe and secure then not,” Niska said in the video.

The man then thanked Niska for her help. The man who posted the video used the hashtag #thecopwhosavedchristmas.

The video was posted on TikTok on Dec. 12. The post has over 624,000 likes and over 5,000 shares as of Friday afternoon.

According to Coeur d’Alene police, Niska was actually in the neighborhood investigating package thefts when she saw the boxes on the man’s front porch.