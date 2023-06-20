Coeur d'Alene City Council votes to extend contract with Ironman

The triathlon will now stay in north Idaho for another three years.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — During Tuesday night's meeting, Coeur d'Alene City Council voted to extend its contract with Ironman. The triathlon will now stay in north Idaho for another three years.

The 20th annual race will take place on Sunday, June 25, starting at Coeur d'Alene City Park and ending between First and Second Street on Sherman Ave.

During the 140.6-mile race, attendants will endure a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

