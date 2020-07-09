Cessna crash lands in Hayden, pilot walks away with minor injuries

HAYDEN, Idaho — A pilot walked away with only minor injuries from a plane crash in Hayden, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot, 38-year-old Craig Craviotto, told deputies he was flying back to the Coeur d'Alene airport when he ran out of gas. Deciding he couldn't safely make it back to the airport, Craviotto attempted to land the Cessna on Lancaster Road, according to Kootenai County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Miller.
Craviotto walked to a nearby residence to get help. He was transported to Kootenai Health for non-life threatening injures.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office will forward its report on to the FAA and the National Transportation Safetby board for further investigation. Alcohol is does not appear to be a factor in the investigation, Miller said.