Census door knockers starting in 6 states, including Idaho, later this month

Boise is one of six areas where people will start getting visits from census takers in July.
Credit: AP
(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks. 

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it will be part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history. 

Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven't yet answered the 2020 census will start getting visits from census takers in areas around Beckley, West Virginia;  Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma. 

The census takers will start heading out to homes in the rest of the U.S. later in the month and in August.

