Rural counties in Idaho report low census response rates

NAMPA, Idaho — The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%.

The agency said Valley County has a population of about 11,000 and a response rate of 30%, while Camas County has a population of about 1,100 and a response rate of 28%.

The Idaho Press reported Monday that those figures are less than half the response rates of Idaho's most populated counties.