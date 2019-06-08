BURGDORF, Idaho — The Nethker Fire is the biggest wildfire burning in the Payette National Forest so far this season but hasn't grown much in the last day and is holding at about 250 acres now.

The Forest Service says the weather has helped get crews right next to the fire to dig fire lines. Eleven crews and six helicopters are assigned to battle the fire.

The fire's doorstep is the Burgdorf Hot Springs, a mountain vacation destination for more than a century. The hot springs have buildings that date back to the 1870s.

Scott Harris, whose family has owned the resort since 1922, immediately drove up within an hour after finding out about the approaching Nethker Fire.

The Burgdorf Hot Springs stayed open but the fire grew and got too close to the resort by Monday, forcing the hot springs to close and evacuate.

MORE: Growing wildfire forces closures, threatens homes near Burgdorf

Twenty guests that were staying at the resort's cabins were evacuated. Harris says he stuck around to watch the firefighters at work and was amazed by it.

"Oh, it was incredible, it was incredible they would come in over a ridge at two or three times the height of the trees and drop their load then they would turn over the meadow over Burgdorf at probably 500 feet," he said.

Harris said they are now open on a limited basis, which means potential guests have to call ahead to see if they can accommodate them.

"We're in harm's way every fire season and I suspect there might come a time the efforts to save it might not be successful but it's hung on for over 150 years so we'll keep our fingers crossed," Harris said.

The Forest Service says there are some smaller roads and trails that are currently closed due to the fire. However, both Warren Wagon and Burgdorf roads are open.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app