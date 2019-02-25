MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain is calling it the storm of the decade, officials there say they've set a new record of snowfall.

The mountain has received about four feet of snow in the last week.

That's more than three times the monthly average for Brundage.

A mountain spokesperson said it's still too early to tell if they'll break their season snowfall record set in 2007-2008 but says skiers and snowboarders are loving all the fresh powder.

