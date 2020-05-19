Idaho deputy dies after being struck by another deputy's vehicle

Bonneville County deputies were attempting to talk to a woman who had walked away from the scene of a crash carrying a machete when the accident happened.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A sheriff's deputy accidentally struck another deputy while responding to a rollover crash early Monday morning, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said.

The injured deputy later died at the hospital.

Officials say the deputies were responding to a report of a rollover crash east of Idaho Falls at about 5 a.m. Monday when the accident happened.

Two deputies were near the scene of the crash talking to a woman who had walked away from the vehicle carrying a machete, authorities said.

That's when a third deputy arrived at the scene and inadvertently struck one of the deputies with his vehicle, causing severe injuries.

The injured deputy was rushed to an Idaho Falls hospital where he later died.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy's family and friends," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "This is a tragic loss for them and our family of Deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support."

The sheriff's office said it was dark at the time of the accident. Idaho State Police are conducting an investigation at the request of Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde.