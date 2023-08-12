Bonner County Sheriffs looking for missing endangered child

Forrest Brubaker is one year old, and it about 2'09", and 25 pounds, with blonde hair and brown.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing endangered child.

Forrest Brubaker is one year old, and it about 2'09", and 25 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. According to the BCSO, he may be with his non-custodial mother, 40-year-old Laurel Hannah.

BCSO reports the two could be traveling in the two following cars:

White 1997 Toyota Hi Ace camper van with Idaho plate number (7BG729U).

Blue 2011 Toyota RAV4 with Idaho plate number (000S6K).

BCSO report Hannah has contacts in Washington and could be headed to Mexico. A felony warrant was issued on Friday for custodial interference.

If you have any information on Forrest's location, or see either vehicle described above, please call 911, or the Bonner County Sheriff's Office Bonner County Sheriff's Dispatch (208) 265-5525, with the Sandpoint Police case number 23-018428.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

ENDANGERED MISSING CHILD Be On the LookOut for 1 year old Forrest Brubaker. Forrest is believed to be with his... Posted by Bonner County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 12, 2023













