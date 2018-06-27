AMMON, Idaho - Authorities in southeastern Idaho have released the identity of a Boise man who died in a roofing accident on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Salvador Hidalga.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate his death.

Around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4100 block of E. Fairview Avenue in Ammon to a report of an injured man. Hidalga was employed by a roofing company and doing repairs when he fell off the roof.

Other employees attended to Hidalga and began CPR while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The Ammon Fire Department and Idaho Falls Ambulance, along with deputies, arrived and continued life-saving measures, but were unable to revive Hidalga. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and county coroner are continuing to investigate.

