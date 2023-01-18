City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday

The City of Lewiston is telling its customers to boil their water after a reservoir failure. Some schools closed for the day.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure.

The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.

Due to the order and infrastructure issues in the area, some schools closed for the day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. These schools include McSorley Elementary School, Webster Elementary School, Whitman Elementary School, and developmental preschool at Normal Hill Campus.

The City of Lewiston Public Works Department issued the boil order after discovering a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system. That reservoir failure is currently being assessed.

The City of Lewiston shared the following information about boiling water and making sure your water is safe to drink.

The city said the boil water alert order will remain in effect until officials have issued a safe-to-drink order.

Boiling water will clean the water and render it safe, if these procedures are followed correctly:

If the water from your tap is clear, boil it for three minutes to disinfect. This kills disease-causing bacteria and parasites. Instead of boiling, you may add ⅛ teaspoon household bleach per gallon of water and let it sit for half an hour.

If the water is cloudy, filter it by pouring it through a coffee filter and then boil for three minutes.

If you cannot boil the water, filter it through a coffee filter and add ¼ teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water. Let it sit for one hour.

Another option is bottled water. Make sure bottles come in tightly sealed containers. Water bottles less than six months old are best.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

