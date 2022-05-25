Boater missing from Middle Fork of Salmon River

Custer County Search and Rescue is searching by helicopter on Wednesday for Robert Gray.

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — Custer County Search and Rescue is looking for a man last seen downstream from the Boundary Creek boat launch along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

Robert W. Gray is 63 years old. The Custer County Sheriff's Office describes him as 5-foot-9, 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a wetsuit and red life jacket.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that Gray's red catamaran is lodged in a log jam upstream of Boundary Creek boat launch. Gray went missing at First Bend, which is downstream from the boat launch.

A search-and-rescue helicopter is searching the Middle Fork of the Salmon River from Boundary Creek to Indian Creek Airstrip on Wednesday, May 25.

If you have any information, notify the Indian Creek boat check station of any possible sightings, or call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 208-879-2232.

