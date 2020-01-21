Idaho Fish and Game says no need to start emergency winter feeding

So far, it's been a typical winter in Idaho and most big game herds are well adapted to survive.

Idaho Fish and Game officials say big game herds around the state are well adapted to survive a typical Idaho winter.

The mild conditions have not prompted the agency to start emergency feeding for deer, elk, pronghorn and other animals.

The department says it usually only feeds big game during extreme winter conditions, or when other factors prompt it.



Fish and Game has winter feeding advisory committees across the state which keep an eye on weather conditions and other factors that could hinder an animal’s ability to forage.

They also monitor if the animals are creating public safety hazards like congregating near highways. If problems arise, Fish and Game could begin emergency feeding at the committee’s urging.