BOISE - With the weather getting warmer, the weeds in your front lawn or in your garden are probably starting to peek through.

While those weeds are a nuisance, they're typically manageable.

It's the noxious and invasive weeds to Idaho that we need to be aware and cautious of.

This week is "Idaho Noxious and Invasive Weed Awareness Week," which aims to educate Idahoans about the serious impacts of noxious and invasive weeds.

The Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign says these can have negative and direct impacts to Idaho's economy, waters, lands and agriculture.

To avoid spreading these weeds, they have some tips that include learning to identify noxious and invasive weeds, avoid traveling through weed-infested areas with ATVs and other off-road vehicles, and picking flowers you can't identify.

