KETCHUM, Idaho — An avalanche two miles north of Ketchum nearly buried a house Friday afternoon.

According to Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the avalanche started on a hill and came barrelling down through a house, shattering all the windows and made it inside the home.

One resident was home at the time and was not seriously injured.

Police say she did sustain cuts to her hands after she dug through the snow to find her dog.

The dog was found upstairs, unharmed.

It is unclear if the house is salvageable.