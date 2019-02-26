HAILEY, Idaho — An avalanche has damaged a home in Hailey, Idaho on Monday night, sending snow, debris and trees through the windows of the house.

The avalanche happened about 11 p.m. Monday, hitting the house on Audubon Place in East Fork.

No one was inside the home during the avalanche and the damage was not noticed until Tuesday morning.

Debris from the avalanche also blocked the Big Wood River for a time, before the river started flowing through the snow.

Audubon Place was closed overnight as crews worked to clear to scene.

Two other avalanches happened at Lake Creek and Highway 75, north of Ketchum and west of Hailey. No one was injured in the slides or damaged any homes.

An avalanche warning is in effect for Blaine County, with high danger levels at all elevations.

