Arson suspected in fires along highway near Athol

At least eight fires were set next to Highway 95 Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
ATHOL, Idaho — A series of fires that sparked along Highway 95 in North Idaho are believed to have been set intentionally, according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal.

At least eight fires were set south of Athol Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

"We are asking the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires," said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. "Arson is a serious crime, and intentionally starting fires to vegetation in the hot summer is alarming—fires like these can rapidly spread, causing damage to personal property, our timber industry, or worse, injure or kill someone."

Anyone with information about the fires is urged to contact the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-(877)-75-ARSON (27766.) Investigators would also like to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious, like a vehicle parked along the roadway in that area during the time the fires were set.

Callers can remain anonymous.

