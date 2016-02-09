'Betrayal is betrayal' | Retired Army sergeant in Bowe Bergdahl's battalion reflects on search after federal judge vacates his conviction

Former Army sergeant Nathan Botts was part of the same battalion as Bowe Bergdahl. Botts helped search for Bergdahl when he went AWOL.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former army sergeant part of the initial platoon that searched for Bowe Bergdahl in 2009 is sharing his thoughts after a federal judge threw away his conviction Tuesday night.

Bergdhal is a former Army soilder who walked away from his post in Afghanistan in 2009, and was then kidnapped by the Taliban. After being held as a prisoner for five years before being released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, he pleaded guilty to desertion and was court martialed. But although his conviction has been thrown out, a member of his platoon says he has still lost the trust of dozens of Army soldiers.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in D.C. vacated Bergdahl's conviction, saying the military judge who oversaw the original case failed to disclose a possible conflict of interest. At the time, that military judge had applied for a job under President Trump, who had publicly railed against Bergdahl, calling him "a traitor who deserved to be executed."

The military estimates as many as six U.S. soldiers died as part of that search.

Nathan Botts was part of the same battalion as Bergdahl and later joined the platoon tasked with searching for him. He told KREM 2 that when Bergdahl went missing, the military's entire focus turned to finding him.

"Our whole mission changed to go look for him. Now, you're focus is on search and rescue instead of engaging with the enemy," Botts said.

Bergdahl claimed he left his post in Afghanistan in hopes of alerting his army general of poor management in his unit, but Botts said it was a selfish move from the very beginning.

"He betrayed our trust and if you betray that trust that you're not going to protect them, you're never going to come back from that," he explained.

The search for Bergdahl went on for weeks. Botts and his battalion looked for him from July 2009 to February 2010. Every day, they were putting their lives on the line, according to Botts. So when he learned that a judge vacated Bergdahl's dishonorable discharge, he was furious.

"I take it personal and I know that everyone in the unit that hears about this is going to take it personal.," Botts explained. "This is against us."

Even though more than a decade has passed, Botts says he still believes Bergdahl needs to face the consequences of his actions.

"I think he should have stayed in prison. I think he should have had a life sentence," he said.

