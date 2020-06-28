84-year-old woman and a child die in head-on crash near Filer

Officials said the crash happened at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on Highway 30.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed an 84-year-old woman and a child on Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at 2000 East, which is just west of Filer in Twin Falls County.

Police say the crash happened when 84-year-old Carolyn Cornie of Buhl, who was driving westbound in a 2013 Subaru Outback, crashed into a 2014 Nissan Sentra head-on.

The driver of the Sentra was Saha Karahasanovic, 41, of Twin Falls. Amina Karahasanovic, 20, of Twin Falls, and a child were also in the car, according to police.

Saha Karahasanovic was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Amina Karahasanovic was later taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Cornie and the child both died from their injuries at the scene of the crash, police say.

Officials did not release the current conditions of Saha and Amina Karahasanovic, or details about the child.