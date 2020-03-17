66-year-old man killed in 4-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls

The crash happened when an 84-year-old driver crashed into the man's car, causing a chain-reaction crash.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police investigated a fatal four-vehicle crash that happened on Monday afternoon on Highway 91, just south of Idaho Falls.

Investigators said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. when an 84-year-old Shelly man crashed into a 2018 Honda CRV, driven by 66-year-old Jerry Clark of Ammon. The initial crash sent the Honda into a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by a 45-year-old Rigby man.

Debris from the crash then hit a 2013 Honda Accord that was driven by a 39-year-old Idaho Falls man, police said.

Clark and his female passenger were both taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to police. Clark died from his injuries at the hospital.

His family has been notified.