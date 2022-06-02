15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday

15 Union Pacific train cars derailed in the company's Pocatello yard around 5:45 a.m. A few of the cars were transporting cement. No injuries were reported.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Officials are investigating a train derailment near Pocatello Thursday morning.

15 Union Pacific train cars derailed in the company's Pocatello yard around 5:45 a.m.

Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson, Robynn Tysver, told KTVB a few of the cars were transporting cement.

No injuries occurred during Thursday's incident and cleanup is underway.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Pocatello Police Department were notified following the 15-car derailment, Tysver said.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photos of the incident are included below, courtesy of KIFI:

15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Watch more Local News: