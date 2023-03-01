1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in north Idaho

One person was killed and two people were taken to an area hospital Friday morning after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95 in Nez Perce County.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — One person was killed and two people were taken to an area hospital Friday morning after a multi-car crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nez Perce County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said a Toyota Camry heading southbound appears to have crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox near milepost 286.

A 75-year-old woman from Seattle driving the Toyota died at the scene of the crash Friday, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). She was wearing a seatbelt.

Following the crash, a 49-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Lewiston were taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. ISP said the two in the Chevy Equinox were not wearing their seatbelts.

U.S. Highway 95 was blocked in both directions from roughly 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Friday for emergency responders to clear the scene and assist those involved in the crash. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Nez Perce Tribal Police and ISP responded to the collision.

Friday morning's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

