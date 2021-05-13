Idaho Youth Ranch breaks ground on new facility in Caldwell

This 64-bed facility will provide services to over 100 Idaho kids per year.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Youth Ranch broke ground in Caldwell Thursday morning on a new long-term residential facility for vulnerable youth.



Every three days an Idaho family on Medicaid has to send their child out of state in search of treatment. This new facility will help bring that number down.

Many know the Youth Ranch as a thrift store, but they also offer emergency shelter, residential care and outpatient therapy.



This 64-bed facility will provide services to over 100 Idaho kids per year.



The kids will be supported by relationships with adults, 24-hour nursing, psychiatric care, therapeutic treatment models, and a year-round school.



“Youth and their need are the heart and sole of Idaho Youth Ranch," said CEO Scott Curtis. "It was founded in the '50s in order to care for children in ways they were receiving at home through no fault of their parents they couldn't provide, since 1953 the focus has been on the need of youth and their families."

The center will also include medication reduction, nutrition, and physical fitness in a secure environment with 24-hour supervision.

Construction is expected to take around 18 months and they expect to start serving youth at the new center in late 2022.

