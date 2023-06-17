'Follow your dreams': Idaho Youth Challenge Academy celebrates 119 graduates

"I had to step out of my comfort zone for a little bit and do better for my family and for myself, especially so I could follow my dreams and become a better man."

BOISE, Idaho — 119 cadets are celebrating this weekend after graduating from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy on Friday in Boise. The 22-week volunteer program gives students who are on the verge of dropping out of high school, or already have, a second chance.

The Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA) holds two classes per year in Pierce and around 350 teens between the age of 16 and 18 apply for each class.

The program is designed to give youth an opportunity by helping them improve their academic standing, life skills and employment potential. IDYCA uses a highly-structured format with an emphasis on "discipline and personal responsibility."

Since the program began in January 2014, there have been 1,953 graduates, including Friday's class. Brigadier General and Assistant Adjutant General with the Idaho Army National Guard, Farin Schwartz, told KTVB the program has a "phenomenal" impact.

"I mean, it nests so perfectly with the governor's emphasis on education," Schwartz said. "So, these kids that have experienced some level of difficulty, you know, through their lives have a chance to kind of, you know, hit the reset button."

For 16-year-old Adezra Nelson of Jerome, the 22-week experience created confidence moving forward.

"Before I came here I was involved with the wrong crowd. Coming here, obviously, I didn't want to at first – I mean, quasi-military school – that doesn't sound very, you know, appetizing, but I came here, and I succeeded very well. I was put on Honor Guard," Nelson said. "You know, you're capable of so much more than you think you're capable of. You can be whatever you want to be."

Following graduation, cadets return to their Idaho communities to chase career goals through job corps, education, the U.S. Military and more. A recent IDYCA graduate even participated in the Presidential Inauguration Air Force Honor Guard.

Another 16-year-old from Jerome, Juan Carlos Gastelum, was one of 119 graduates from the academy's 19th class on Friday. Gastelum had a similar experience to Nelson during the residential program.

"This is a really great place to follow your dreams. Don't be scared to do something out of your comfort zone, because I know for me it was really out of my comfort zone," Gastelum said. "I was not – I didn't want to come here either, but I had to step out of my comfort zone for a little bit and do better for my family and for myself, especially so I could follow my dreams and become a better man in the future."

