36 Idahoans died in work-related incidents in 2019

The number of on-the-job fatalities fell by nine from the previous year, officials say, even as worker deaths nationwide trended upward.

BOISE, Idaho — Three dozen Idaho workers died in on-the-job incidents in 2019, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of deaths fell by nine from the previous year, officials say. Nationwide, workplace deaths grew 2% from 5,250 in 2018 to 5,333 in 2019.

Transportation accidents made up the majority of fatal Idaho injuries, killing 18 workers. Violence and other injuries inflicted by other people or animals was the second most common fatal incident, with seven deaths, followed by falls, which killed five people.

The BLS data reveals that workers in the construction field had the most frequent of the 2019 fatalities for Idaho, followed by the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry.

Men were also killed at a much higher rate than women, making up 92% of the deaths. To read the entire Bureau of Labor Statistics report, click here.

