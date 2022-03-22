Women's History Month commemoration held at Boise City Hall

Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Senate's approval of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, intended to ensure gender equality.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Department of Arts & History staff, along with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council member Lisa Sánchez, came together Tuesday to commemorate Women's History Month outside of the City Hall Plaza.

Tuesday also marks the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Senate's approval of the Equal Rights Amendment, a constitutional amendment intended to ensure legal equality regardless of sex. It was never officially ratified.

Organizers of the event invited the public to learn about contributions made by women for social reform and women's rights, through the history of the Temperance Fountain, the public artwork Suffrage Quilt (2020) by Stephanie Inman, and a traveling exhibit created by the National Woman's Party, titled "Standing Together."

"Our department has been committed to providing leadership, advocacy, education, and services to enhance the quality of life for the past 14 years," Amber Beierle, director of the Boise City Department of Arts and History, said. "Today we wish to recognize, commemorate and acknowledge all women."

"We are constantly finding ways to engage with all Boiseans and giving opportunity to Boiseans to participate through the arts, through history and, really have civic literacy and understand what makes our city tick," Beierle said.

The Department of Arts & History's stated mission is to provide local leadership, advocacy, education, services, and support Arts and History to preserve Boise's character and enhance the community's quality of life.

