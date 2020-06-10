Medallion honors service of Idaho women

The medallion includes the motto "courageous past, unlimited future."

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho leaders have unveiled a new way to honor and recognize women who've served in our nation's military.

The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa hosted the unveiling of the Idaho Women Veterans medallion on Monday morning.



This event was also one of many marking this year's 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment -- guaranteeing the right of women to vote, something that became Idaho law 24 years before it was added to the U.S. Constitution.



The medallion includes the motto "courageous past, unlimited future."



Five women who served are pictured on the coins.



Among them is Judith Blake Eighmy, who served as a navy nurse in the Vietnam War.



"Taking care of the wounded was an honor in itself, because we were volunteers,” Eighmy said. “And this to me, I feel like more of a figure, a representative -- a face on a coin. But I really feel like it's not about me. It's about representing other women who served."

1,800 of the medallions are available for purchase, with the proceeds going to support the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

500 are individually numbered and cost $100 each.

1,300 unnumbered medallions are for sale at $50 each.

