Idaho women elected officials honored at Red Shoe event

The county recognized all the women in leadership positions who share their gifts and expertise each day, including the women who were first to hold their positions.

BOISE, Idaho — In celebration of Women's History Month, Ada County Commissioners recognized several of the trailblazing women elected in Ada County.

The women recognized in the Red Shoe Recognition event included the late Linda Lund Davis, the first woman Ada County Commissioner; Dotti Owens, the first woman Ada County Coroner; Judge Deborah Bail, the first woman District Judge in Idaho; Judge Karen Vehlow, the first woman Ada County Magistrate; and Jan Bennetts, the first woman Ada County Prosecuting Attorney.

Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck, Kendra Kenyon and Ryan Davidson led the charge in recognizing the women.

Along with the women recognized for being the "first" in their roles, the county honored and recognized all women in leadership positions.

Ada County government currently has four women elected officials, including Treasurer Elizabeth Mahn, Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, and Coroner Dotti Owens.

State officials also attended the event, including Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.

Watch more Local News: