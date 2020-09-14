Idaho woman runs Boston marathon virtually in Boise

"I grew up here and it was incredible to run the marathon in Boise. The hard part was the air quality."

BOISE, Idaho — The poor air quality in the Treasure Valley does not make for good running conditions, especially when planning to run a marathon.

This year, the Boston Marathon, like many other races, went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualified ran the race in their hometowns, which for Boise locals meant enduring the unhealthy air quality.

Among the Boiseans participating in the marathon was Sarah Quilici, the sister of KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers. She powered through the smoke and participated in the Boston Marathon her second time on Sunday.

"After the Boston Marathon bombing, there was a lot of security around the course," Quilici said. "My sister Bri Eggers actually did the marathon with me."

While Quilici was upset she couldn't run the marathon in Boston, she said going the distance in Boise was a nice change of pace.

"It was incredible seeing so many places in Boise I love," Quilici said. "I grew up here and it was incredible to run the marathon in Boise. The hard part was the air quality."

Over the course of her 26.2-mile trek, the smoke got worse toward the end of her run.

"Around mile 13 I was sort of starting to feel it," Quilici said. "About mile 22, I kind of got a side stitch and I don't usually do that, and I thought, 'Is this because I am not able to get in all the oxygen I need to be getting in right now?' So now I'm just making sure to spend the rest of the day inside to flush out all of the bad air."

Despite the poor air quality, Quilici's friends and family made this day special.

"The part that made me really tear up is my friends and family supporting me," Quilici said. "I had a friend that came every four miles and brought me oranges and water and he showed up faithfully every four miles to bring that. My running coach and friends that I run with had signs up that showed me I was entering these cities in Boston."

Quilici's family was also able to support her and keep her company along the way.

"This is my seventh marathon and in all my marathons I wished that they could ride their bikes with me and they got to," Quilici said. "My oldest son rode his bike with me through half of it, 13 miles, and I have two daughters and they each split up the marathon and did six and a half with me. Then I have a three-and-a-half-year-old son and he was at the finish line running through the finish with me."

