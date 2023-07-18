West Idaho wildfire reaches 30 acres, threatening power lines

The wildfire is burning in the foothills of Ola, an area north of the City of Eagle - officials said two unidentified structures and power lines are threatened.

OLA, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) discovered a wildfire Tuesday that is burning four miles northeast of the City of Ola. As of 9:05 p.m., the Goldrun Fire had burned 30 acres of the Boise National Forest.

BLM confirmed that two structures are being threatened by the spreading fire. However, officials could not determine if the structures were residences or not.

BLM informed KTVB that an Idaho Power power line was also being threatened by the fire - as of Tuesday evening, the Idaho Power property boundary was approximately 0.5 miles away from the wildfire line.

According to Idaho Fire Map, the fire was first discovered at 6:33 p.m.

Responding fire crews are working to contain the wildfire. BLM officials said that there are 80 personnel, three BLM fire engines, one state fire engine, one hand crew, two tankers and one helicopter at the scene of the fire.

Officials said that the fire is not contained. This is a developing story. KTVB will provide updates as they become available.

