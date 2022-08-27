Idaho viral Tik Tok star Doggface208 makes acting debut

After skateboarding into America's hearts on Tik Tok, Apodaca is taking the next step: being featured in a Hulu television series.

BOISE, Idaho — The viral Tik Toker from Idaho will now be moving to television screens as he makes his acting debut in Reservation Dogs.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208, became an overnight sensation in Sept. of 2020, after he posted a video of him skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray and lipsyncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams".

The Idaho native is making his acting debut on the show "Reservation Dogs", something Nathan never thought would happen.

"It was just cool and so surreal. Sitting here, seeing myself on TV," Apodaca said. "That was beyond dreams coming true."

While Apodaca made many television appearances after going viral, this was Nathan's first time acting on a television show. It was a bit more nerve-wracking of an experience for the star, but he did not let that get to him.

"In this business, you can't let that show," Apodaca said, "and when it's time to go, you gotta go."

Despite the busier schedule hosting gigs, making content, working on music and all the traveling, Nathan said Idaho will always be his home.

"Everybody always asked me, 'What are you doing in Idaho still, you should be in Cali, you should be somewhere else' and I'm like, 'you know, Idaho is home to me'," Apodaca said. "This is where I've always been and you know, as soon as I could, I bought my house here."

Nathan also bought a house for his parents, which he said is still the highlight of all he's been able to accomplish since the first video went viral.

"That's been the most beautiful, uplifting thing is being able to help my mom and dad out," he said. "If I do plan on moving, it's still gonna be in Idaho. I just don't see myself moving out of Idaho. You know what I mean, it's just too beautiful."

All the fame and national attention has not gotten to Nathan, however, who still lives by this message: "Do you and just be happy, and live life the way you want to live it."

