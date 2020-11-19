New and continuing unemployment claims in Idaho are up slightly

The Idaho Department of Labor says the increase is normal for this time of year because of the ongoing seasonality of Idaho's economy.

BOISE, Idaho — New unemployment numbers out from the state of Idaho Thursday show increases in both new and continued claims.



But the Idaho Department of Labor says the increase is normal for this time of year because of the ongoing seasonality of Idaho's economy.



About 5,000 Idahoans filed initial claims last week – that is an increase of 52 claims from the week before.



The number of continued claims also increased by two percent, up 167 from the previous week.

