Initial unemployment claims up 11% in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Initial unemployment claims in Idaho increased 11% for the week ending on July 11, bringing the weekly total of claims filed to 5,458.

534 new initial claims were filed during that week.

The four week average of initial claims rose by 10%, bringing the weekly average to 5,021 new initial claims per week.

While initial claims are up, continued claims dropped by 6% for the week ending on July 11. This is the tenth consecutive week the Idaho Dept. of Labor has seen a drop in the number of continued claims, according to IDL.

The four week average of continued claims also dropped by 6%, from 32,450 for the week ending July 4 to 30,451 for the week ending July 11.

IDL has paid out $37.7 million for the week ending on July 11, a slight increase from the week ending on July 4, where $35.7 million was paid out.

A total of 172,942 initial claims for unemployment benefits have been filed since the state of emergency was declared in March. 55% of these initial claims were filed in the first four weeks, according to IDL.

Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans under the CARES act total $640 million. Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments total $11.3 million, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments total $438 million.

FPUC and PEUC payments will continue until July 27.

